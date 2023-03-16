Windward Capital Management Co. CA Trims Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selway Asset Management raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 25,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 42,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Argus raised their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.16. The stock had a trading volume of 650,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $49.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.85.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

