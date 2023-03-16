WINkLink Hits Market Cap of $83.38 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One WINkLink token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $83.38 million and $8.96 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WINkLink has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINkLink Token Profile

WINkLink was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org.

WINkLink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00008572 USD and is down -6.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $10,246,349.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

