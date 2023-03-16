Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th.

Winnebago Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 26.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Winnebago Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 14.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Winnebago Industries to earn $7.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:WGO traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,393. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.68. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $70.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average is $58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.59 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Amundi increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

