Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th.
Winnebago Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 26.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Winnebago Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 14.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Winnebago Industries to earn $7.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.
Winnebago Industries Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE:WGO traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,393. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.68. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $70.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average is $58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Amundi increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.
Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.
