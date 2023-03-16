WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Shares Down 1.6%

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $78.94 and last traded at $79.82. 98,803 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 114,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.14.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 65,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth about $992,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth about $319,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 21.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,976 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 431,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

