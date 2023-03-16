WOW-token (WOW) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $294.54 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 15th. WOW-token has a total market cap of $294.54 million and approximately $2.93 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.34 or 0.01267583 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00011204 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.12 or 0.01609758 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00023846 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000852 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02967453 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $30.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.