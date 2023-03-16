Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) 1-Day Volume Hits $246.32 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 16th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for $24,862.62 or 0.99883051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.74 billion and approximately $246.32 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.73 or 0.00405536 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,808.60 or 0.27411559 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 150,251 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers.

To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

