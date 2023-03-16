Wrapped BNB Market Capitalization Achieves $1.20 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for approximately $318.69 or 0.01277145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $133.46 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,754,844 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

