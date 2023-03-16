Wrapped Cardano Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $11.31 Billion (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001316 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $11.31 billion and $25,771.46 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano launched on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,573,698,990 coins and its circulating supply is 34,707,380,810 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,573,698,990.423 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.32318479 USD and is down -8.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $32,442.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

