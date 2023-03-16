Wrapped TRON One Day Volume Reaches $2.16 Million (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $6.56 billion and approximately $2.16 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0646 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.36 or 0.00404399 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,783.46 or 0.27334686 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.06502516 USD and is down -3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $4,751,069.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

