Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives $69.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.80.

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

XEL stock opened at $67.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.87. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

