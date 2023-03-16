XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $78.62 Million

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded down 21.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 16th. XIDO FINANCE has a total market cap of $78.62 million and $13,959.64 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XIDO FINANCE has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. One XIDO FINANCE token can now be bought for approximately $2.78 or 0.00011119 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.36 or 0.00407420 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,851.03 or 0.27538913 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000053 BTC.

XIDO FINANCE Profile

XIDO FINANCE was first traded on September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. XIDO FINANCE’s official message board is medium.com/@xidofinance. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XIDO FINANCE is xido.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.

It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

XIDO FINANCE Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIDO FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIDO FINANCE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIDO FINANCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

