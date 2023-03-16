XR Securities LLC Invests $1.49 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of XR Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $391.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $402.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.12. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05. The stock has a market cap of $292.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

