YouGov (LON:YOU) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $956.07

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 956.07 ($11.65) and traded as low as GBX 924 ($11.26). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 930 ($11.33), with a volume of 356,547 shares traded.

YOU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.63) target price on shares of YouGov in a report on Friday, January 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,640 ($19.99) price target on shares of YouGov in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,714.29, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 961.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 955.93.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

