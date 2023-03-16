Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,886 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,311 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,636,227,000 after purchasing an additional 969,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,418,000 after purchasing an additional 211,382 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804,572 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TJX Companies by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081,241 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $865,641,000 after purchasing an additional 442,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.73. 1,200,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,468,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13. The company has a market cap of $86.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

