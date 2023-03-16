Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 3,290 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $14,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.4 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.39.

SHW traded up $3.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $219.66. The company had a trading volume of 285,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.60. The company has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

