Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,127,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 6.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 11.0% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $5.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $461.84. 428,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,193. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $479.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.87. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.89.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

