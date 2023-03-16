Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,982 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $20,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2,666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $155,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,560 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $257,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,463 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,485,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,866,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,878,573. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.30. The stock has a market cap of $224.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $91.22.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.06.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

