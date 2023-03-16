Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $26,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.21.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

Accenture Stock Up 1.2 %

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $249.06. 841,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,856. The company has a market cap of $156.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.63. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

