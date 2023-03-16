Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $16.43 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $16,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 78.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $740.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

BlackRock Trading Up 0.5 %

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $3.47 on Thursday, hitting $635.21. The stock had a trading volume of 136,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,599. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $718.06 and a 200 day moving average of $681.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $788.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Articles

