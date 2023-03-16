Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $19.40 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $19,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Prologis by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE:PLD traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.08. 1,053,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,210. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.37 and a 200 day moving average of $116.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $111.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

