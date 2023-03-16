Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 15,599 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $23,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,705. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $104.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.35. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Medtronic’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

