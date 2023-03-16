Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 7,518 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,518 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $14,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 37.5% in the third quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 794.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Argus upped their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,212,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,321,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.54. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $94.94.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.