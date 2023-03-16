Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) CEO Richard W. Pascoe Acquires 10,000 Shares

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Rating) CEO Richard W. Pascoe acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 29,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,886.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Zevra Therapeutics Price Performance

ZVRA stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.93.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.