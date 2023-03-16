Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) CEO Richard W. Pascoe Acquires 10,000 Shares

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Rating) CEO Richard W. Pascoe acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 29,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,886.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Zevra Therapeutics Price Performance
ZVRA stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.93.
Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zevra Therapeutics (ZVRA)
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.