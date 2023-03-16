Zilliqa Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45.26 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $432.83 million and $45.26 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,295,139,250 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

