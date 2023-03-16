Zilliqa (ZIL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $76.43 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $429.13 million and approximately $76.43 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,292,332,919 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

