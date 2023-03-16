ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ current full-year earnings is ($1.52) per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.60 to $30.40 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Up 4.6 %

ZIM opened at $24.07 on Thursday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $91.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.18. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 90.43% and a net margin of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.17 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,299.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $6.40 per share. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. This represents a $25.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 106.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.76%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

