Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Releases Earnings Results

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Zomedica had a negative net margin of 104.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%.

Shares of ZOM opened at $0.24 on Thursday. Zomedica has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $235.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zomedica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zomedica by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,329,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Zomedica by 413.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,082,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 871,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zomedica by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 707,993 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Zomedica by 240.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 394,058 shares during the last quarter. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on shares of Zomedica in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA platform, which offers point-of-care diagnostic products for disease states in dogs and cats; and PulseVet, provides for treatment of various musculoskeletal issues, such as broken bones, tendonitis, and torn ligaments in horses and small animals.

