Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $275.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZS. Mizuho lowered their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.39.
Zscaler Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.35. 1,740,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,827,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $253.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.57 and its 200-day moving average is $135.56.
Insider Transactions at Zscaler
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zscaler (ZS)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.