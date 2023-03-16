ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Up 4.9%

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.44 and last traded at $27.20. 385,099 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,639,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile
ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO)
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
- Adobe Inc. Exceeds Expectations, Sustained Rally Unlikely
Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.