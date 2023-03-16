ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Up 4.9%

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.44 and last traded at $27.20. 385,099 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,639,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

