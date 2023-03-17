1,341 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,300 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $402,287,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 993.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 781,294 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $173,729,000 after buying an additional 709,818 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 50.8% during the second quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 1,223,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $197,209,000 after buying an additional 412,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.4% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,379,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $306,588,000 after buying an additional 337,340 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded up $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $199.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,575,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,936,223. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.63. The firm has a market cap of $515.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total transaction of $39,911.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,988.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,949 shares of company stock worth $12,211,422 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.65.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

