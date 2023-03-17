16,700 Shares in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Acquired by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,700 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in SM Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in SM Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

In other SM Energy news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $29,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,460 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SM Energy Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SM traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.81. The stock had a trading volume of 600,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,450. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.77. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 4.42.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. SM Energy had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 33.11%. The business had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 3.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SM. Cowen cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TD Cowen cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

