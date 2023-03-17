17,312 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Purchased by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $87.98. 1,158,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,079. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $106.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.42.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

