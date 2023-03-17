1,795 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in NIKE by 821.1% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Up 2.1 %

NIKE stock opened at $120.65 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.86. The stock has a market cap of $187.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. UBS Group set a $151.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. KGI Securities raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.66.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

