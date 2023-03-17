180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Short Interest Down 7.2% in February

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 173,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the February 13th total of 186,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

180 Life Sciences Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of 180 Life Sciences stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46. 180 Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $61.60.

Get 180 Life Sciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of 180 Life Sciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 79,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,603,000. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

180 Life Sciences Company Profile

180 Life Sciences Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.