239,216 Shares in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Acquired by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 239,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,000. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.26. The company had a trading volume of 261,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,072. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $30.58. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average is $27.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

