25,278 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Purchased by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SRLN traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.77. 1,069,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,034. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.54. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.07.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.