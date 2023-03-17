2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 2U from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on 2U in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of 2U from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ TWOU traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 251,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,414. 2U has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.68 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 33.45%. Research analysts forecast that 2U will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of 2U by 179.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of 2U by 660.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in 2U in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

