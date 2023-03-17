3,150 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Purchased by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319,805 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,715,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,398,000 after acquiring an additional 434,979 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,792 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,813,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,036,000 after acquiring an additional 83,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.25) to £130 ($158.44) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($152.35) to £135 ($164.53) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.44) to GBX 126 ($1.54) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.3 %

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.79. 2,524,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,269,227. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.33. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $72.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

