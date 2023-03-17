3,498 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Purchased by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,811 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,520,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,081 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,302,351,000 after acquiring an additional 200,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Fiserv by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,755,044 shares of company stock worth $179,073,098. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Shares of FISV opened at $109.49 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.15 and its 200 day moving average is $103.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

See Also

