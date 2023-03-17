3,515 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Moderna by 100.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $151.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.13 and its 200-day moving average is $160.27. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $8,212,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,126,633.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $62,621.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,302.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $8,212,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,126,633.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,337 shares of company stock worth $88,716,632 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.