3,585 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $35,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,757,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,622,137. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.44 and its 200-day moving average is $133.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.14.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at $18,186,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

