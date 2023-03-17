5,407 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,407 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $146,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 20,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $163,188,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 59.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $40,981,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total value of $39,911.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,988.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total value of $39,911.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,988.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,342 shares of company stock worth $12,285,012 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on META. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.27.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $201.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.08. The firm has a market cap of $522.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

