5,415 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Bought by American National Bank

American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Nasdaq by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Nasdaq by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Nasdaq by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,373,000 after buying an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,298 shares of company stock worth $839,614 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nasdaq Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.74.

NDAQ stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.56. 1,518,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,786. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.68 and its 200 day moving average is $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.50%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.