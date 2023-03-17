5,659 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Purchased by General Partner Inc.

General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM opened at $96.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.73.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

