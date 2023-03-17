5,761 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Bought by Align Wealth Management LLC

Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,761 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in AT&T by 44.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508,871 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AT&T by 296.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,340 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 537.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373,086 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $122,863,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 855,303.6% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509,566 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

