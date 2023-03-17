6,528 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Bought by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 291.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded down $2.23 on Friday, reaching $95.00. 586,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,584. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.26. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $104.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.48 per share, for a total transaction of $256,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,917,123. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.