87,416 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Bought by Align Wealth Management LLC

Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 87,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,967,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 7.6% of Align Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.23. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $111.09.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

