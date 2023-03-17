896 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 896 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $37,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNG. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.62.

Insider Activity

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $4.05 on Friday, reaching $142.83. The company had a trading volume of 602,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,498. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.47. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.09 and a 52 week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.22) EPS. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.35%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

