9,483 Shares in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Bought by Align Wealth Management LLC

Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up 0.3% of Align Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth $93,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 7,722.6% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,696,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636,355 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 250.3% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $220,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $42.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.86. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $46.99.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

