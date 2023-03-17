988 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Acquired by Align Wealth Management LLC

Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY opened at $121.53 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.41.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

